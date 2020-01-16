FBI visits congressional candidate Robert Hyde's home, business

The FBI visited the home and business of Connecticut congressional candidate Robert Hyde early Thursday just days after he became the latest figure embroiled in the Ukraine scandal, news reports said.

A senior law enforcement official confirmed to NBC News and CNN that investigators visited Hyde’s home in Weatogue and his landscaping business in Avon, which also serves as headquarters for his House campaign, in the wake of the released texts that suggested Hyde was monitoring former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie Yovanovitch Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens New Parnas evidence escalates impeachment witnesses fight Engel demands State Department documents regarding 'threats' to Yovanovitch security after release of Parnas documents MORE.

Authorities reportedly did not answer CNN’s questions about the candidate’s location and reasons they wanted to talk to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokesperson for the FBI field office in New Haven, Conn., declined to comment to NBC News.

Hyde’s messages were revealed in a chunk of evidence provided by Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas's Maddow interview MORE’s associate Lev Parnas to the House for the impeachment investigation. The congressional candidate aiming to unseat Rep. Jahana HayesJahana HayesState GOP chairman asks candidate to drop out after Yovanovitch revelations Sanders calls for investigation into possible surveillance of Yovanovitch Schumer: Lev Parnas evidence 'dramatically underscores' need for impeachment witnesses, documents MORE (D) had written “they will let me know when she is on the move” and detailed the ambassador’s locations and security levels.

The congressional candidate has told NBC News that he was drunk when he sent the message.

Parnas, who was indicted on campaign law violations in October, described Hyde in his Wednesday interview with Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas's Maddow interview MORE as a “weird” character and said he doubted that he was actually tracking the ambassador.

"Well, I don't believe it's true," Parnas said. "I think he was either drunk or he was trying to make himself bigger than he was, so I didn't take it seriously."