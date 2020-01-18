Pence to visit Iowa days before caucuses

Vice President Pence will go on a bus tour in Iowa later this month, just days before Democratic White House contenders duke it out in the Hawkeye State’s 2020 caucuses.

President Trump Donald John TrumpNational Archives says it altered Trump signs, other messages in Women's March photo Dems plan marathon prep for Senate trial, wary of Trump trying to 'game' the process Democratic lawmaker dismisses GOP lawsuit threat: 'Take your letter and shove it' MORE’s reelection campaign announced Saturday that Pence will start his tour in Sioux City on Jan. 30, making stops in Council Bluffs and ending in Des Moines. The caucuses will take place four days later, on Feb. 3.

Pence is slated to deliver remarks at an Evangelicals for Trump event in Sioux City and a Veterans for Trump event in Council Bluffs before joining joining Trump for a rally at the Knapp Center at Drake University in Des Moines.

Trump's campaign announced plans for the rally earlier this week.

Pence and Trump’s visits to the Hawkeye State, traditionally considered a swing state in presidential elections, could serve to simultaneously gin up support for their reelection campaign and draw voters’ attention away from the looming caucuses.

The state’s six electoral votes are a key piece to the president’s reelection path. Trump decisively won Iowa in 2016, capturing 51 percent of the vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSupreme Court agrees to hear 'faithless elector' cases Poll: Sanders holds 5-point lead over Buttigieg in New Hampshire Climate 'religion' is fueling Australia's wildfires MORE’s 41 percent.

On the Democratic side, polls show a contested race heading into the caucuses, with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders to headline Iowa event amid impeachment trial Hillicon Valley: Biden calls for revoking tech legal shield | DHS chief 'fully expects' Russia to try to interfere in 2020 | Smaller companies testify against Big Tech 'monopoly power' Hill.TV's Krystal Ball on Sanders-Warren feud: 'Don't play to the pundits, play to voters' MORE, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders to headline Iowa event amid impeachment trial Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti rips Sanders over handling of feud with Warren On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Sanders defends vote against USMCA | China sees weakest growth in 29 years | Warren praises IRS move on student loans MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders to headline Iowa event amid impeachment trial Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti rips Sanders over handling of feud with Warren On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Sanders defends vote against USMCA | China sees weakest growth in 29 years | Warren praises IRS move on student loans MORE (D-Mass.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders to headline Iowa event amid impeachment trial Hill.TV's Krystal Ball on Sanders-Warren feud: 'Don't play to the pundits, play to voters' Poll: Sanders holds 5-point lead over Buttigieg in New Hampshire MORE (D) locked in the field’s top tier and any of the four poised for a first-place finish.