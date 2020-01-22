President Trump Donald John TrumpRouhani says Iran will never seek nuclear weapons Trump downplays seriousness of injuries in Iran attack after US soldiers treated for concussions Trump says Bloomberg is 'wasting his money' on 2020 campaign MORE on Wednesday said Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll Trump says Bloomberg is 'wasting his money' on 2020 campaign The Hill's Morning Report - Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions MORE is “wasting his money” by pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into ads targeting the president.

Trump downplayed the political impact of the spending spree in an interview with Fox Business Network, though he has swiped at Bloomberg repeatedly in recent weeks in an indication the former New York City mayor has held his attention.

“Right now, it doesn’t have any impact. He’s wasting his money,” Trump said Wednesday from Davos, Switzerland. “He’s not going to win because he can’t. He’s a terrible speaker. He can’t speak properly, and he’s not a charismatic guy.”

Trump quipped that Bloomberg is "making a lot of my broadcaster friends wealthy."

Bloomberg, who entered the Democratic primary race later than most other candidates, is not on the ballot in early primary states. But the billionaire has flooded the airwaves with advertisements touting his record and hammering Trump.

Bloomberg has spent more than $225 million on ads since entering the race in late November, according to Advertising Analytics.

After the Bloomberg campaign announced Tuesday it had reserved 60 seconds in airtime for a Super Bowl ad, the Trump campaign responded by purchasing its own slot during the game.

Trump has tweeted multiple times about Bloomberg, complaining about his ads, which criticize the president on health care, and deriding the former mayor's spending spree as a "vanity project."

Bloomberg has vowed to continue using his deep pockets to help the Democratic nominee defeat Trump, regardless of whether or not he wins the nomination.