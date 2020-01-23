Trump to hold rally on eve of New Hampshire primary

President Trump Donald John TrumpMnuchin knocks Greta Thunberg's activism: Study economics and then 'come back' to us The Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' What to watch for on Day 3 of Senate impeachment trial MORE will hold a reelection rally in New Hampshire the day before the state holds its first-in-the-nation primary next month.

Trump’s reelection campaign announced Thursday it will hold the event on Feb. 10 in Manchester at SNHU Arena, which seats about 10,000 people.

"President Trump looks forward to returning to the Granite State to celebrate his message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept,’” said Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of the Trump campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rally will take place on the eve of the Feb. 11 primary in the Granite State, where several Democrats are duking it out to emerge from the critical contest with a victory.

While the Real Clear Politics polling average shows Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' Tensions between McConnell and Schumer run high as trial gains momentum Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden MORE (I-Vt.) with a lead in the race, recent surveys have shown a tightening of the top tier between him, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' What to watch for on Day 3 of Senate impeachment trial Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTensions between McConnell and Schumer run high as trial gains momentum Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden Biden, Sanders tax plans would raise less revenue than claimed: studies MORE (D-Mass.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden Overnight Defense: Trump downplays troops' concussion injuries in Iran attack | Dems offer case against Trump on day two of trial | UN links Saudis to hack of Bezos' phone MORE.

Trump, who is in the middle of a tear of campaign events, has often timed his rallies to coincide with Democratic events — the president is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, less than a week before the Hawkeye State’s caucuses.

New Hampshire is also expected to be hotly contested in the general election after Trump lost to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonCollins walks impeachment tightrope Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti rips Sanders for 'inability to actually fight with bad actors' in party Hill.TV's Krystal Ball knocks Clinton's 'mean girl' comments against Sanders MORE there by fewer than 3,000 votes in 2016.