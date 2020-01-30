Trump mocks 2020 Democrats during Iowa campaign rally

President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats outraged over White House lawyer's claim that some foreign involvement in elections is acceptable Senators take reins of impeachment trial in marathon question session White House announces task force to monitor coronavirus MORE opened a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday evening by mocking his potential Democratic 2020 presidential opponents.

Trump made fun of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSenators take reins of impeachment trial in marathon question session Sanders campaign says it raised more than .3 million in one day after negative ad Warren's dog campaigns in Iowa while senator sits in impeachment trial MORE’s memory, mentioned how the Democratic hopeful has mixed up the names of states. The president also used his choice name to refer to Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders campaign says it raised more than .3 million in one day after negative ad Warren's dog campaigns in Iowa while senator sits in impeachment trial Weld bets on New Hampshire to fuel long shot bid against Trump MORE (D-Mass.) — “Pocahontas” — and poked fun at the pronunciation of former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders campaign says it raised more than .3 million in one day after negative ad Warren's dog campaigns in Iowa while senator sits in impeachment trial Overnight Health Care — Presented by Philip Morris International — Dems warn Trump against Medicaid block grants | Sanders under pressure on how to pay for 'Medicare for All' | China to allow in US health officials to study coronavirus MORE’s name.

“How about But-Edge-Edge?” Trump told the crowd at the rally in Des Moines. “They call him Mayor Pete. You know why? Nobody can pronounce his name.”

Trump then mentioned former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWarren gets endorsements from 45 Michigan officeholders, activists Poll: Most Democratic voters say billionaires are out of touch with average American The Hill's 12:30 Report: Impeachment trial moves to senators' questions MORE, calling him “mini Mike” and noting that he is skipping key states including Iowa as he campaigns for the Democratic nomination.

“What happened to mini Mike? Where is he? He’s not running here. He’s skipping four or five states. Mini Mike,” Trump said. “I’ve had him up to here.”

Trump’s rally in Des Moines comes just days before the Iowa caucuses. Recent polls have suggested Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders campaign says it raised more than .3 million in one day after negative ad Warren's dog campaigns in Iowa while senator sits in impeachment trial Weld bets on New Hampshire to fuel long shot bid against Trump MORE (I-Vt.), who Trump called “crazy” later Thursday night, holds a slight lead over his competitors, though the contest is far from decided.

Trump positioned himself as a champion of Iowa’s voters and, in particular, the state’s farmers during his remarks, touting successful negotiations for the so-called “phase one” trade deal with China as well as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) he signed into law a day prior.

“If we don’t win, your farms are going to hell,” Trump told the crowd.