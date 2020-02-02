Trump: I think Sanders is a communist

President Trump Donald John TrumpCoronavirus death toll rises to 304 in China Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' Palestinian Authority cuts security ties with US, Israel following Trump peace plan announcement MORE said in an interview broadcast Sunday that he thinks Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' MORE (I-Vt.) is a communist.

Fox News host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityTrump asks 'what the hell has happened' to Fox News after interview with Democratic senator Hannity to interview Trump during Super Bowl pregame show GOP cries boredom in attack on impeachment case MORE asked Trump in an interview that aired prior to Super Bowl LIV for quick reactions to a number of Democratic presidential candidates, including Sanders.

"I think he’s a communist. I mean, you know, look, I think of communism when I think of Bernie," Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity when asked for a quick reaction to Sanders and other Democratic presidential candidates.

"Now you could say socialist, but didn’t he get married in Moscow?" Trump added, with Hannity interjecting to note Sanders went to the former Soviet Union on his honeymoon.

"I think of Bernie sort of as a socialist but far beyond a socialist," Trump continued. "At least he’s true to what he believes."

Trump's comments were broadcast a day before the Iowa caucuses. Sanders, who identifies as a Democratic Socialist, has been leading in the most recent polls in the state.