Trump to hold rally in Nevada day before state's caucuses

President Trump Donald John TrumpChanges in policies, not personalities, will improve perception of corruption in the US Union leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE will hold a rally for his reelection campaign in Las Vegas next week, the day before Nevada’s caucuses on Feb. 22.

The Nevada rally is scheduled to take place on Friday at the Las Vegas Convention Center, which can seat 2,500 people.

Trump’s campaign touted the president’s efforts to create jobs in the state, saying in a statement that he “looks forward to celebrating this success and more with the great men and women of Nevada.”

The rally will take place on the eve of the Feb. 22 caucuses in the Silver State, where several Democrats are duking it out to emerge from the critical contest with a victory.

A new poll released this week showed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Union leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' MORE (I-Vt.) leading the pack in Nevada, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises MORE (D-Mass.).

Trump, who is in the middle of several campaign events, has often timed his rallies to coincide with Democratic nominating contests. The president held a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, less than a week before the Hawkeye State’s caucuses and held an event in New Hampshire a day before the primary there.

Trump lost Nevada to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonUnion leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Will Bernie have to turn on his bros? De Blasio endorses Sanders for president MORE in 2016 by about 2.5 points.