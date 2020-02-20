Trump to hold rally in South Carolina on eve of state's Democratic primary

President Trump Donald John TrumpChasten Buttigieg: 'I've been dealing with the likes of Rush Limbaugh my entire life' Lawmakers paint different pictures of Trump's 'opportunity zone' program We must not turn our heads from the effects of traumatic brain injuries MORE will hold a rally in South Carolina on the eve of the state's Democratic primary, his campaign announced Thursday.

Trump will rally supporters at the North Charleston Coliseum on the evening of Feb. 28. The Democratic primary is scheduled for the following day.

The rally will be one of several that the president has staged or plans to attend in the early weeks of primary season amid the quickening presidential election.

His strategy of targeting early primary states has allowed him to split airtime with campaigning Democratic candidates as he seeks to contrast his agenda with those of his potential challengers.

"President Trump has delivered for South Carolina with an unemployment rate of 2.3 percent — tied for the lowest rate in the country," Trump campaign chief operating officer Michael Glassner said in a statement Thursday announcing the rally.

"President Trump looks forward to returning to the Palmetto State to celebrate his message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept,'" Glassner said.

Trump won South Carolina in 2016, beating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate The Hill's 12:30 Report: Roger Stone gets over three years in prison; Brutal night for Bloomberg Poll: Democrats trail Trump in Wisconsin, lead in Michigan and Pennsylvania MORE by 14 percentage points.

The president has already appeared in Iowa and New Hampshire ahead of the caucuses and first-in-the-nation primary there, respectively. This week he is holding a trio of rallies in Arizona, Colorado and Nevada.

At his rally in Phoenix on Wednesday evening, the president knocked the Democratic field, saying it consisted of “radical socialist Democrats,” as he promoted his administration’s agenda on the economy, immigration, trade and other issues.

Trump is already slated to attend a rally on March 2 in Charlotte, N.C., on the eve of Super Tuesday.