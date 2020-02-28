Trump blasts Steyer as a 'joke' and 'a total incompetent' before SC primary

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Congress eyes billion to billion to combat coronavirus Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE hit billionaire businessman Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerSanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary South Carolina poll: Biden leads Sanders by 4 points Bloomberg outspends field in Facebook ads ahead of Super Tuesday MORE ahead of Saturday's presidential primary in South Carolina, where Steyer is hoping for a strong showing.

“To the people of South Carolina, Tom Steyer is a joke, laughed at by everyone, a total incompetent. He made money in coal, now he ‘hates’ coal. Did you see him fawning over Crazy Bernie? Has no chance, a loser for South Carolina, doesn’t deserve your vote!” Trump tweeted.

Steyer has cast himself as the “climate change candidate,” saying the issue would be his No. 1 priority if he were elected president. Among other things, Steyer has proposed eliminating energy produced by coal and fossil fuels and producing 100 percent clean electricity by 2040.

Dismal showings in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada have cast doubt as to Steyer’s electability after he broke the top five only in the Silver State. However, Steyer has invested heavily in South Carolina with a particular focus on ginning up support from black voters, who are estimated to make up about 60 percent of the state’s Democratic primary electorate.

Steyer has spent more than $1.5 million on Facebook ads in the Palmetto State in the past three months and $643,949 in roughly the last 30 days. The spending has accounted for 68 percent of all dollars spent on the ads in South Carolina in the last 30 days among Democratic presidential contenders.

The spending surge comes as Steyer moved to third place in the RealClearPolitics polling average in South Carolina, though he still trails former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE (I-Vt.) by several points.