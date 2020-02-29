Trump: Biden victory in SC should be 'end' of Bloomberg campaign

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump endorses former White House physician Ronny Jackson for Congress Newly released emails reveal officials' panic over loss of credibility after Trump's Dorian claims Lindsey Graham thanks Trump, bemoans 'never-ending bull----' at South Carolina rally MORE weighed in on former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump surveys South Carolina supporters on preferred Democratic opponent Watch live: Trump holds a rally in South Carolina Biden, Klobuchar to address AIPAC via video MORE’s victory in Saturday's South Carolina primary, saying the win should mark the end of Mike Bloomberg’s presidential bid.

“Sleepy Joe Biden’s victory in the South Carolina Democrat Primary should be the end of Mini Mike Bloomberg’s Joke of a campaign. After the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates, Mini Mike now has Biden split up his very few voters, taking many away!” Trump tweeted.

The tweet came minutes after the South Carolina contest was called for Biden, who picked up a crucial win as he seeks to gain momentum moving into Super Tuesday for his White House campaign.

The former vice president won overwhelmingly in the Palmetto State, a result that was underscored by how swiftly the race was called after polls closed.

Biden put up lackluster showings in Iowa and New Hampshire and finished second in Nevada far behind Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMSNBC's Chris Matthews confuses South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate with GOP's Tim Scott Trump surveys South Carolina supporters on preferred Democratic opponent Watch live: Trump holds a rally in South Carolina MORE (I-Vt.).

Bloomberg, meanwhile, was not on the ballot in South Carolina. He will appear on the ballot during the Super Tuesday contests next week, when 15 states and territories head to the polls.

The former New York City mayor was piled on earlier this month in a debate in Nevada. He was attacked for his past defense of the stop-and-frisk policy and his past treatment of women.

Bloomberg, a billionaire who is bankrolling his own campaign, has emerged as a foil for Trump who has mocked him over his height.

Trump’s reelection campaign expressed confidence that it would coast to victory in November, saying none of the candidates that fought it out in South Carolina would be able to pose a challenge to the president.

“Once again, President Trump is the clear winner because not one of these candidates has a chance at beating him in November. The President will be running on his solid record of achievement for all Americans and will wipe the floor with whichever Democrat is unlucky enough to emerge,” said Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, Trump’s campaign manager.

“The South Carolina results just prove what a hot mess the Democrat primaries are, as the field once again descends into chaos heading into Super Tuesday,” he said.