Trump zeroes in on Biden gaffes at rally on eve of Super Tuesday

President Trump devoted a significant portion of his remarks at a campaign rally in North Carolina on Monday to mocking former Vice President Joe Biden for his speaking gaffes.

Trump jabbed Biden for accidentally referencing “Super Thursday” rather than “Super Tuesday” and for mixing up states at times on the campaign trail. The president also claimed that Biden and other Democratic candidates have small crowds, musing at the size of the gatherings of his own supporters at his frequent campaign events.

“Tomorrow, voters in states across the nation for Super Tuesday — not Super Thursday. Oh, he said Super Thursday! You can’t do these things. Can you imagine if I said Super Thursday? I would be over, right? I would be over,” Trump said of Biden.

“He’s constantly naming the wrong state,” the president continued. “Once that happens, you might as well leave the state.”

Trump, who has repeatedly made false or misleading statements and misspelled words on Twitter, said that Biden’s mistakes were “a little scary.”

Trump at one point suggested Biden wouldn’t really be serving as president if he were elected, claiming he would be put “into a home” and that “other people” would perform his duties.

“They’re going to put him into a home, and other people are going to be running the country, and they’re going to be super-left radical crazies,” Trump told the crowd.

Trump often ridicules the Democratic presidential field during speeches at his packed campaign rallies, but Monday saw him making especially pointed attacks at Biden following the former vice president’s decisive victory in South Carolina over the weekend.

Two candidates — former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Trump: Buttigieg dropping out is start of Dems 'taking Bernie out of play' Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race MORE and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Klobuchar cancels campaign rally after protests Biden calls for end to humanitarian crisis in Gaza MORE (D-Minn.) — withdrew from the Democratic primary contest in the last two days and are endorsing Biden for the nomination. Buttigieg appeared onstage with Biden at a TExas rally at the same time Trump delivered his campaign speech in Charlotte, N.C.

Trump also mocked Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE (I-Vt.) — again calling him “crazy Bernie” — and speculated, as he had hours earlier, that the party was rigging the nominating process against him and that Klobuchar and Buttigieg had dropped out of the race in exchange for jobs in a prospective Biden administration.

And Trump jabbed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens Bloomberg Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Biden calls for end to humanitarian crisis in Gaza Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race MORE, calling him “mini Mike” and expressing grievances at the fact that Fox News was hosting a town hall with the Democratic contender on Monday.

Trump’s appearance in North Carolina came on the eve of Super Tuesday, when voters in the state and 13 others will head to the polls to cast ballots in the Democratic primary.

“Eight months from now, we’re going to defeat the radical socialists,” Trump told the cheering crowd, noting that he won North Carolina over Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Biden's back, but clearing the field still a challenge We should now consider candidates' governing qualities MORE in 2016 and predicting a decisive victory there come November. The president accused all of the Democratic candidates of embracing “an extreme left-wing agenda.”

“Their plans would massively raise your taxes, destroy our liberty, muzzle our faith and erase our sovereignty,” Trump claimed.