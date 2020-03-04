Trump criticizes Sessions after Alabama Senate primary heads to a runoff

President Trump Donald John TrumpDems unlikely to subpoena Bolton Ratcliffe nomination puts Susan Collins in tough spot Meet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders MORE criticized Republican Alabama Senate contender Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsSessions to face Tuberville in Alabama GOP Senate runoff This week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding The 14 other key races to watch on Super Tuesday MORE early Wednesday, asserting that his former attorney general didn’t win the state's primary outright because of what Trump described as Sessions's lack of “wisdom or courage” in his handling of the Russia investigation.

“This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt,” Trump tweeted, just hours after news broke that Tuesday’s Senate primary in Alabama would advance to a runoff between Sessions and former football coach Tommy Tuberville.

“Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!” Trump added.

Trump’s critical tweet about Sessions suggests the president may seek to boost Tuberville in the runoff election. Trump has thus far stayed out of the race, though a source familiar with the situation told The Hill last month that Trump could support Sessions’s opponent if the race advanced to a runoff. Still, Wednesday's tweet did not contain an explicit endorsement of Tuberville.

Trump repeatedly and publicly eviscerated Sessions for his decision to recuse himself from special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerCNN's Toobin warns McCabe is in 'perilous condition' with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill's 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE’s investigation into Russian interference during his tenure as attorney general. Sessions resigned at Trump’s request the day after the 2018 midterm elections, capping a tumultuous stint atop the Justice Department. William Barr William Pelham BarrTrump tells Republicans he won't extend surveillance law without FISA reforms Why the rule of law depends on the president and his attorney general Schiff says Democrats are negotiating to include more privacy protections in key surveillance bill MORE has since replaced Sessions.

Sessions was a veteran of the Senate before joining the Trump administration, having held an Alabama seat for 20 years.

He announced his Alabama Senate campaign last November and, like the other candidates in the race, has embraced Trump and worked to convince voters that he supports the president, who remains very popular among Republican voters.

Sessions and Tuberville were running neck-and-neck after polls closed Tuesday night -- Sessions held 31.6 percent of the vote and Tuberville 33.4 percent with 99 percent of precincts reporting.

Both candidates will compete for the Republican nomination in the March 31 runoff, and the winner will face Sen. Doug Jones in the November election, who is among the most vulnerable Democratic senators facing reelection in 2020.