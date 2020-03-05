Trump: Warren dropping out 'three days too late'

President Trump Donald John TrumpAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Trump says Biden Ukraine dealings will be a 'major' campaign issue MORE on Thursday reacted to reports that Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden riding wave of momentum after stunning Super Tuesday Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden MORE (D-Mass.) plans to drop out of the Democratic presidential primary by declaring she was doing so "three days too late."

"Elizabeth 'Pocahontas' Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary," Trump tweeted, invoking a racially charged nickname for Warren and his derisive moniker for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergBiden surge calms Democratic jitters The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden riding wave of momentum after stunning Super Tuesday Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden MORE, who dropped out of the race on Wednesday.

"THREE DAYS TOO LATE," he continued. "She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination!"

The president, who has offered a reaction to nearly every Democratic candidate who has dropped out of the race, hammered Warren relentlessly over the last year as she launched her campaign and rose to the top of the polls in the Democratic field.

Trump repeatedly called her "Pocahontas" in reference to Warren's past claims of Native American heritage. Warren in 2018 released the results of a DNA test in an effort to blunt that line of attack, though it prompted significant criticism from Native American leaders.

Warren championed a number of progressive proposals on the campaign trail, often telling voters and reporters that she "had a plan for that" when asked about specific issues. The senator's campaign was largely based on taking on what she branded as a corrupt financial system in the U.S.

She surged to the top of polls in late 2019 but was unable to remain there, and the initial excitement about her candidacy did not translate to success in the early primary states. She finished fourth in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary and suffered a third-place finish in her home state of Massachusetts on Tuesday.