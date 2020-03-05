Trump defends rhetoric: 'When they hit us we have to hit back'

President Trump Donald John TrumpAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Trump says Biden Ukraine dealings will be a 'major' campaign issue MORE on Thursday defended his use of harsh rhetoric to respond to criticism from Democrats, even as he insisted the country has been united by his administration's economic achievements.

"I think the country is far more united than people think. Ultimately what’s uniting the country is success," Trump said in response to a question at a Fox News town hall about toning down political rhetoric in the country.

"But when they hit us we have to hit back," he continued, suggesting it was key to his appeal in 2016. "I feel that. There's two ways of doing it. Turning your cheek, but I wouldn't be sitting up here if i turned my cheek."

Trump was asked later in the town hall "how are you going to bring us together," where he reiterated his belief that politicians should not take criticism lying down.

"Politicians have to be able to be civil," he said. "If they’re not, you have to fight back."

He then accused Democrats of blunting his administration’s agenda on immigration before suggesting members of the other party will become more cooperative if he wins reelection.

The president has drawn repeated criticism for his rhetoric, particularly his criticism toward Democrats. He has derided lawmakers as "low IQ," mocked their appearance, called them "crazy," questioned if a deceased congressman went to hell, and at one point suggested four lawmakers of color should "go back" to their countries, even though all are American citizens.

Trump's allies have regularly defended him as a "counterpuncher" in the face of controversy.

His insistence on Thursday that he has to "hit back" drew a sharp contrast with former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama hosting a voter participation rally in Detroit The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina The Hill's Campaign Report: Gloves off in South Carolina MORE's oft-quoted line at the Democratic convention that "when they go low, we go high."

Trump also was asked about and promptly seized on controversial comments from Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerTrump slams Schumer statement on Kavanaugh, Gorsuch: 'Serious action MUST be taken NOW' Montana's Democratic governor plans last-minute run for Senate Schumer's office says he was referencing justices paying 'political price' MORE (D-N.Y.) in which he warned that Trump-appointed Justices Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughGOP senator to try to censure Schumer over SCOTUS remark Trump slams Schumer statement on Kavanaugh, Gorsuch: 'Serious action MUST be taken NOW' Schumer's office says he was referencing justices paying 'political price' MORE and Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchGOP senator to try to censure Schumer over SCOTUS remark Trump slams Schumer statement on Kavanaugh, Gorsuch: 'Serious action MUST be taken NOW' Schumer's office says he was referencing justices paying 'political price' MORE that they would "pay the price" if they voted against abortion rights.

"That was a real intimidation," Trump said, responding to Schumer's comments.

"If a Republican did what Schumer did, they’d be in jail right now," he added.

The president defended his own criticism of liberal Supreme Court Justices, again characterizing his comments as a response to their attacks on him.