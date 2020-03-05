Trump: 'I was all set for Bernie'

President Trump Donald John TrumpAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Trump says Biden Ukraine dealings will be a 'major' campaign issue MORE said Thursday evening that he was “all set” to take on Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRepublicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren MORE (I-Vt.) in the presidential election but acknowledged former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' MORE would likely win the Democratic nomination after his surge on Super Tuesday.

“I was all set for Bernie,” Trump told Fox News anchor Bret Baier during a town hall in Scranton, Pa., when asked who he thought would win the Democratic presidential nomination, saying that he planned to brand Sanders a “communist.”

“And then we have this crazy thing that happened on Tuesday, which he thought was Thursday,” Trump said, taking a jab at Biden, who earlier this week misidentified “Super Tuesday” as “Super Thursday.”

“I was all set for Bernie, I was ready to go,” Trump said. “I think it’s going to be very hard for him to come back.”

Biden is widely viewed as the Democratic front-runner following his strong showing on Tuesday evening. The former vice president holds an approximately 60-delegate lead over Sanders, and he’s earned a slew of endorsements from prominent Democrats in recent days.

The Democratic primary race, once a large field, narrowed further on Thursday when Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden riding wave of momentum after stunning Super Tuesday Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden MORE (D-Mass.) dropped out, leaving Biden and Sanders to battle for the nomination.

Trump on Thursday mocked Biden for his recent gaffes a handful of times during his answer, pointing to the Democrat’s incorrect suggestion that 150 million Americans have been killed by gun violence since 2007 and his accidental remarks to supporters that he was running for the U.S. Senate.

“There’s something going on there,” Trump said.

Trump and his allies have increasingly focused on Biden’s misstatements recently and raised questions about his mental fitness for office as he surged in the Democratic contest.

At a campaign rally in North Carolina earlier this week, Trump suggested that Biden would be put “into a home” and that his administration officials would run the country for him if he were elected.

Trump also said he thought Sanders may have been “tougher” to beat “in a certain way” because of his strong base of supporters.