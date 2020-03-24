Trump: Market for masks, ventilators 'crazy'

President Trump Donald John TrumpMnuchin, Schumer brief Trump, expect coronavirus stimulus deal Tuesday US airlines drafting plans for potential shutdown: report White House hits CNN, MSNBC for cutting away from coronavirus briefing MORE in an early morning tweet on Tuesday described the global market for critical supplies for fighting the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and treating those who have become infected as “crazy.”

“The World market for face masks and ventilators is Crazy. We are helping the states to get equipment, but it is not easy. Just got 400 Ventilators for @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioWe must keep our children and families strong during this pandemic The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Airbnb - Markets expected to plunge amid partisan squabbling Governors press Trump on coronavirus response MORE. Work beginning on 4 hospitals in New York! Millions of different type items coming!” Trump said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) confirmed Monday that the federal government is sending the city 400 ventilators for area hospitals.

“That’s going to make a huge difference,” de Blasio said, The New York Times reported. “Our need for ventilators is in the thousands, but we’re going to fight every day to stay ahead of this curve. We’re going to literally be in a race against time.”

As of last week, the city’s hospitals had access to 2,000 ventilators, the Times reported. De Blasio, who has criticized the Trump administration’s coronavirus response and called on the president to mobilize the U.S. military to combat the spread of the virus, said Sunday that he had a “very substantial conversation” with Trump and Vice President Pence about acquiring further medical supplies, health care professionals and financial support.

The Army Corps of Engineers also recommended four sites in New York state for locating temporary hospitals to treat those infected with coronavirus, including Manhattan’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, as well as other locations at SUNY Stony Brook, SUNY Old Westbury and the Westchester Convention Center. At the Javits center, 1,000 additional hospital beds are planned.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Saturday that the state would send 1 million medical masks to New York City and purchase an additional 6,000 ventilators.

As of Tuesday morning, at least 43,499 people in the U.S. have been infected with coronavirus, and 537 have died.