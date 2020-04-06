Trump hits Biden for suggesting virus may force Democrats to hold virtual convention

President Trump Donald John TrumpCampaigns face attack ad dilemma amid coronavirus crisis Outgoing inspector general says Trump fired him for carrying out his 'legal obligations' Trump hits Illinois governor after criticism: 'I hear him complaining all the time' MORE on Monday mocked Joe Biden Joe BidenCampaigns face attack ad dilemma amid coronavirus crisis Biden to host 'virtual fireside chat' with donors Esper faces tough questions on dismissal of aircraft carrier's commander MORE for suggesting the Democratic National Convention may have to be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, implying it was because the former vice president did not want to have to appear in person.

"Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period. Now he wants a 'Virtual' Convention, one where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why?" Trump tweeted. "Also, what ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me?"

Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period. Now he wants a “Virtual” Convention, one where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why? Also, what ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020

Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, said Sunday that the party should be preparing for the possibility of holding a virtual convention to avoid thousands of people descending on one place. The convention was delayed from mid-July to mid-August because of the coronavirus, officials announced last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, by contrast, has been adamant about moving forward with an in-person Republican convention near the end of August. The president told Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityHannity blasts criticism of Fox News: 'I have taken this seriously' California governor responds to Nunes on canceling school: 'We'll continue to listen to the experts' 74 journalism professors accuse Fox News of spreading coronavirus misinformation MORE last month that there was "no way" he would cancel the convention in Charlotte, N.C., and he told reporters on Saturday that there is no contingency plan.

"We're having the convention at the end of August, and we think by the end of August, we'll be in good shape," he said.

Biden has been sharply critical of Trump's handling of the coronavirus, arguing the president failed to properly prepare the country for the pandemic and has been to slow to invoke the Defense Production Act to manufacture needed materials for health care workers.

The Biden campaign said last week that the former vice president offered to call Trump and talk about how best to combat the pandemic, which has killed thousands of Americans.

Trump said he would "absolutely" be willing to talk to Biden.

Neither the White House nor the Biden campaign responded to a request for comment on Monday about whether the two sides had made any progress.