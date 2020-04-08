Trump says Obama knows 'something that you don't know' about Biden

President Trump Donald John TrumpCDC updates website to remove dosage guidance on drug touted by Trump Trump says he'd like economy to reopen 'with a big bang' but acknowledges it may be limited Graham backs Trump, vows no money for WHO in next funding bill MORE raised questions about the Democratic Primary Wednesday evening at a White House briefing, suggesting President Obama “knows something that you don’t know.”

“It does amaze me that President Obama has not supported sleepy Joe. It just hasn’t happened. When is it going to happen?” Trump said. “He knows something that you don’t know. That I think I know. But you don’t know.”

President Trump on @BernieSanders: "He didn't really drop out. What about his delegates? I mean, he said he's going to keep his delegates. That's a weird deal... I don't know why President Obama hasn't supported @JoeBiden a long time ago, there's something he feels is wrong..." pic.twitter.com/uwRcwZY1vV — CSPAN (@cspan) April 8, 2020

Trump went on to say there’s “a weird deal going on” in the party, pointing out that Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDrugmaker caps insulin costs at to help diabetes patients during pandemic The Hill's Campaign Report: Wisconsin votes despite coronavirus pandemic Sen. Brown endorses Biden for president MORE said he’s keeping his delegates, a move the Vermont Independent made clear is to further his progressive platform during the nomination process.

Trump has tried to deepen division within the Democratic Party throughout the race. Soon after Sanders conceded, Trump tweeted “thank you” to the Vermont independent's fellow left-wing senator and former opponent Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenHillicon Valley: Schiff presses intel chief on staff changes | Warren offers plan to secure elections | Twitter's Jack Dorsey to donate B to coronavirus fight | WhatsApp takes steps to counter virus misinformation Warren releases plan to secure elections during coronavirus pandemic On The Money: Trump officials struggle to get relief loans out the door | Dow soars more than 1600 points | Kudlow says officials 'looking at' offering coronavirus bonds MORE (D-Mass), whom the president credited for Sanders’s plumet.

“Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday!” Trump tweeted. “This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!”

Updated: 7:10 p.m.