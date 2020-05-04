Trump endorses Omar's Republican challenger

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump predicts virus death toll could reach 100,000 in the US Pence says he should have worn mask during Mayo Clinic visit Trump says next coronavirus relief bill has to include payroll tax cut MORE on Monday endorsed Lacy Johnson, the Republican candidate challenging Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarOur bills are due on May 1 — where is Congress? Housing advocates sound alarm as May rents collide with coronavirus Sanders asks for donations to reelect members of 'The Squad' MORE (D-Minn.) in the 2020 election cycle.

“You are doing a great job, and Omar is a disaster who wants much higher taxes, hates our Military & our Vets, demands Open Borders, and is fighting to take away our great 2nd Amendment,” Trump tweeted Monday morning, sharing a message from Johnson celebrating the Republican endorsement. “Good luck Lacy!”

And I'm Endorsing you also Lacy, you truly deserve it. You are doing a great job, and Omar is a disaster who wants much higher taxes, hates our Military & our Vets, demands Open Borders, and is fighting to take away our great 2nd Amendment. Good luck Lacy! https://t.co/RunIPCbTyc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020

Trump has long targeted Omar, who represents the 5th district of Minnesota, for criticism, accusing her of being anti-Semitic. Omar, in exchange, has accused the president of racism.

Trump has accused Omar along with Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibTlaib, Lowenthal pen op-ed asking Trump administration to release aid to Palestinians to fight COVID-19 Democratic lawmakers ask how FEMA is planning to balance natural disasters, COVID-19 response Sanders asks for donations to reelect members of 'The Squad' MORE (D-Mich.) -- the first Muslim women elected to Congress -- of being “anti-Israel” last year over their support for Palestinian rights and backing of the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel. Trump successfully pressed Israel to bar the two congresswomen from visiting the country last summer.

Last October, Trump staged a campaign rally in Omar’s congressional district, criticizing her as an “America-hating socialist” and a “disgrace” to the United States.

Omar was elected to Congress during the 2018 midterm elections that saw Democrats capture a majority in the House of Representatives with a sweeping victory. She has in just over a year established herself as a prominent voice of the progressive wing of the party. Omar is facing a Democratic primary challenger in Atone Melton-Meaux on August 11.