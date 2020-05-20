Obama would beat Trump in head-to-head match-up: poll

Former President Obama would beat President Trump Donald John TrumpPro-Trump outside groups raise .8 million in April Biden wins Oregon primary Graham to release report on his probe into Russia investigation before election MORE in a head-to-head match-up if an election were held today, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

The Public Policy Polling (PPP) survey obtained by Politico showed that 54 percent of respondents would vote for Obama and 43 percent would vote for Trump if the candidates faced each other now.

Only 3 percent of respondents were unsure.

Eric Schmeltzer, a progressive public relations consultant, paid $4,500 out of his own pocket to commission the poll, according to Politico’s Playbook.

The poll from PPP, a left-leaning firm, was hypothetical since Obama cannot run for another term in office.

The former president has recently begun weighing in on the Trump administration’s coronavirus response and other actions.

In a call that was subsequently leaked, Obama warned that the Justice Department moving to drop its case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn threatened the "rule of law."

Obama’s comments have made him the target for Trump and some GOP lawmakers.

The president lashed out at his predecessor over Mother's Day weekend, spawning the term “Obamagate” and calling on Senate Republicans to order Obama to testify on Capitol Hill.

Obama responded to Trump’s attacks with a one-word tweet: “Vote.”