Trump job approval falls to 2-year low in Rasmussen poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpJustice says it will recommend Trump veto FISA bill Fauci: Nominating conventions may be able to go on as planned Poll: Biden leads Trump by 11 points nationally MORE's job approval sank toward a two-year low on Wednesday, according to poll from the right-leaning polling firm Rasmussen.

The poll released Wednesday shows 42 percent of likely U.S. voters approve of Trump's job performance, while 57 percent disapprove.

That's a net 4-point drop in approval since Friday and marks the lowest level for the president since Jan. 22, 2018, when Trump's approval rating was underwater, at 42 percent to 56 percent.

The latest figures also show that 30 percent of likely voters "strongly approve" of Trump's work in office while 47 percent "strongly disapprove," giving him a net negative approval index rating of 17 percent — the biggest margin since January 2019, according to Rasmussen's figures.

The poll comes as the president faces backlash, including heavy criticism from some conservative corners, over his tweets in recent days raising a conspiracy theory about the death of an aide to former Rep. Joe Scarborough Charles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughTrump again tweets about Scarborough conspiracy, despite heavy criticism WSJ editorial board condemns Trump for 'trash' Scarborough tweets: 'Ugly even for him' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Major space launch today; Trump feuds with Twitter MORE (R-Fla.).

Trump has also locked horns with top Democratic leaders recently, including throwing a number of barbs at former Vice President Joe Biden, his presumptive Democratic rival in November, and feuding with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) amid debate over the next phase of coronavirus relief.

Rasmussen's tracking poll is conducted among 1,500 likely voters via telephone and online with an overall margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

Updated: 2:30 p.m.