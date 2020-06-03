Trump congratulates Steve King challenger on GOP primary win

President Trump Donald John TrumpSessions accepts 'Fox News Sunday' invitation to debate, Tuberville declines Priest among those police cleared from St. John's Church patio for Trump visit Trump criticizes CNN on split-screen audio of Rose Garden address, protesters clashing with police MORE offered congratulations to state Sen. Randy Feenstra after he defeated embattled Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump mobilizes military against 'angry mob,' holds controversial photo op Five things to watch in Tuesday's primaries Key races to watch in Tuesday's primaries MORE in the Republican primary for Iowa's 4th Congressional District on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to Randy Feenstra on your big win in the Iowa Republican Primary. You will be a great Congressman!” Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning.



King, who served in Congress for 18 years, has a history of incendiary comments on race and immigration and alienated much of the Republican Party.

House GOP leaders moved to strip King of his committee assignments in early 2019 after comments he made to The New York Times defending the terms “white supremacist” and “white nationalist.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRosenstein steps back into GOP crosshairs Biden to deliver remarks in Philadelphia Tuesday on nationwide protests Senate Republicans urge Trump to tone down rhetoric on protests MORE (R-Ky.) urged King to “find another line of work” in the wake of the remarks.

Feenstra was declared the winner of Tuesday's GOP primary with 46 percent of the vote compared to King’s 36 percent, with 96 percent of precincts reporting.

“I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support over the past 17 months that made tonight possible and I thank Congressman King for his decades of public service," Feenstra said in a statement.

"As we turn to the General Election, I will remain focused on my plans to deliver results for the families, farmers and communities of Iowa," he continued. "But first, we must make sure this seat doesn’t land in the hands of [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump praises 'domination' of DC protesters Pelosi, Schumer say treatment of protesters outside White House 'dishonors every value that faith teaches us' Democrats call for Congress to take action following death of George Floyd MORE and her liberal allies in Congress.”

In a video message, King blamed his defeat on “an effort to push out the strongest voice for full-spectrum constitutional, Christian conservatism” in Congress. He also said he warned Feenstra of “some powerful elements in the swamp that he’s going to have an awfully hard time pushing back against” during a concession call.