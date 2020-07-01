Trump's evangelical approval dips, but remains high

President Trump Donald John TrumpUtah Lieutenant Gov. Cox leads Huntsman in close governor's race Trump tweets 'we all miss' Ailes after swiping at Fox Former NFL player Burgess Owens wins Utah GOP primary MORE’s approval rating among white evangelical Protestants remains high at 72 percent but has dropped 6 percentage points since April, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Seventy-two percent of white evangelical Protestants said they approve of Trump’s handling of his job as commander in chief, according to the June survey, a decline from 78 percent recorded in April.

The survey also shows that Trump would capture the vote among white evangelicals by a significant margin over presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump tweets 'we all miss' Ailes after swiping at Fox Senior Trump campaign official reassigned in staff shakeup Poll: Biden, Trump locked in neck-and-neck battle for North Carolina MORE if the 2020 presidential election were held today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eighty-two percent of white evangelicals said they would vote for Trump, compared to just 17 percent who said they would cast their ballots for the former vice president, according to the survey.

The group represents a key portion of Trump’s base of supporters. White evangelicals, who traditionally lean Republican, have remained strongly supportive of Trump throughout his tenure despite questions about his rhetoric and behavior potentially eroding their support.

Eighty-one percent of white evangelicals who voted in the 2016 election cast ballots for Trump and Vice President Pence, whereas Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump tweets 'we all miss' Ailes after swiping at Fox Hickenlooper beats back progressive challenge in Colorado primary Jill Biden: 'A lot of Republicans' told me on campaign trail they're 'going to vote for Joe' MORE captured 16 percent of their votes.

Trump’s approval rating remains high among white evangelicals despite his recent photo opportunity outside St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., amid protests after George Floyd's death, an appearance that was laced with controversy and prompted criticism from some local religious leaders.

Trump’s reelection campaign has made an effort to court evangelical voters, including by launching an “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition at the beginning of the year. Trump’s 200 judicial appointments — a milestone he hit last week — are also viewed as a signature accomplishment that will excite religious conservatives.

The new Pew survey of 4,708 U.S. adults was conducted between June 16 and June 22.