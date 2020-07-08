GOP Miami mayor does not commit to voting for Trump

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) declined to commit to voting for President Trump Donald John TrumpNew Jersey incumbents steamroll progressive challengers in primaries Tucker Carlson ratchets up criticism of Duckworth, calls her a 'coward' Trump on Confederate flag: 'It's freedom of speech' MORE in November, saying he wants to see more from both the president and his presumptive Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTucker Carlson ratchets up criticism of Duckworth, calls her a 'coward' Joe Biden wins New Jersey primary Biden wins Delaware primary MORE, before making his decision.

“I want to see what both candidates have to offer for the urban communities before making up my mind on who I’m going to support," Suarez, 42, told Politico.

Suarez's apprehension to fully support Trump underscores the tough battle the president faces in a crucial battleground state that he won by just 1.2 percentage points in 2016 against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSusan Collins signals she won't campaign against Biden Cuccinelli says rule forcing international students to return home will 'encourage schools to reopen' Clinton labels ICE decision on international students 'cruel' and 'unnecessary' MORE.

RealClearPolitics's average of polls currently gives Biden a five-point lead over Trump, 48-43, though a recent survey by Republican pollster Trafalgar Group showed the two candidates tied.

Both of Florida's senators — Rick Scott and Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump wants schools to reopen, challenged on 'harmless' COVID-19 remark Russian bounties revive Trump-GOP foreign policy divide Congress eyes tighter restrictions on next round of small business help MORE — as well as Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantis43 Florida ICUs at capacity as coronavirus cases surge Miami-Dade mayor reverses order; gyms to remain open Florida officials to review planned installation of statue of Confederate general MORE are Republicans, but all three have also polled better with Floridians than Trump has during the coronavirus pandemic.

With 29 electoral votes, the Sunshine State is crucial for Trump if he hopes to win reelection. The president, who switched his official residency from New York to Florida in 2019, is slated to visit Miami on Friday. Suarez has expressed his expectations that Trump wear a mask during his visit, a requirement of the city.

“The president is expected to follow the rules, just like everybody else,” Suarez said.

Trump last week said that he had "no problem" with wearing a mask, but hasn't done so in his most recent in-person campaign stops, including South Dakota, Arizona and Oklahoma.