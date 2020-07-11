Trump: 'Shouldn't be hard' for Kanye West to take away votes from Biden

President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats blast Trump for commuting Roger Stone: 'The most corrupt president in history' Trump confirms 2018 US cyberattack on Russian troll farm Trump tweets his support for Goya Foods amid boycott MORE on Saturday expressed confidence that rapper Kanye West Kanye Omari WestTrump on Kanye West's presidential run: 'He is always going to be for us' Kanye West says he had coronavirus Coronavirus Report: The Hill's Steve Clemons interviews Randi Weingarten MORE — who recently announced that he plans on launching a late bid for the White House — could steal votes away from Trump's presumptive Democratic opponent in November, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump commutes Roger Stone's sentence Hillicon Valley: Facebook considers political ad ban | Senators raise concerns over civil rights audit | Amazon reverses on telling workers to delete TikTok House Democrat warns about 'inaccurate' polls: Trump voters 'fundamentally undercounted' MORE.

"That shouldn’t be hard," Trump tweeted, referring to West taking votes away from Biden. "Corrupt Joe has done nothing good for Black people!"

That shouldn’t be hard. Corrupt Joe has done nothing good for Black people! https://t.co/R4r0svuT4u — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2020

West in the past has been a big supporter of Trump's, meeting with the president multiple times and often wearing Trump's signature red "Make America Great Again" hat.