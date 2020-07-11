Trump: 'Shouldn't be hard' for Kanye West to take away votes from Biden

President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats blast Trump for commuting Roger Stone: 'The most corrupt president in history' Trump confirms 2018 US cyberattack on Russian troll farm Trump tweets his support for Goya Foods amid boycott MORE on Saturday expressed confidence that rapper Kanye WestKanye Omari WestTrump on Kanye West's presidential run: 'He is always going to be for us' Kanye West says he had coronavirus Coronavirus Report: The Hill's Steve Clemons interviews Randi Weingarten MORE — who recently announced that he plans on launching a late bid for the White House — could steal votes away from Trump's presumptive Democratic opponent in November, former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump commutes Roger Stone's sentence Hillicon Valley: Facebook considers political ad ban | Senators raise concerns over civil rights audit | Amazon reverses on telling workers to delete TikTok House Democrat warns about 'inaccurate' polls: Trump voters 'fundamentally undercounted' MORE.
That shouldn’t be hard. Corrupt Joe has done nothing good for Black people! https://t.co/R4r0svuT4u— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2020
“It looks like one big mess to me,” West, 43, said. “One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community ... Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.”
When asked about potentially splitting the Democratic vote, West replied that such as suggestion was “a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote.”
Trump appeared to be unfazed by the news during an interview this week with Fox News' Sean HannitySean Patrick HannityThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: Fauci says focus should be on pausing reopenings rather than reverting to shutdowns; WHO director pleads for international unity in pandemic response The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump visits Florida amid coronavirus surge Trump claims he recently 'aced' a cognitive test, challenges Biden to take it MORE.
“He is always going to be for us, and his wife [Kim Kardashian WestKimberly (Kim) Noel Kardashian WestTrump on Kanye West's presidential run: 'He is always going to be for us' The Hill's 12:30 Report- Presented by Facebook - Trump threatens schools' funding over reopening Kanye tweets he's running for president MORE] is going to be for us,” Trump told Hannity. "[He’s a] very good guy. He is a person that I get along with very well. At the end I think he would support us over anyone else, we have to stop the radical left from taking over our country.”
It is unclear what West's strategy will be or even if he will actually run, as the famous artist has already missed the filing deadline in many states to appear on the ballot in November.
West argued in his Forbes interview that he should be allowed more time to file because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I’m speaking with experts, I’m going to speak with Jared KushnerJared Corey KushnerTrump on Kanye West's presidential run: 'He is always going to be for us' On The Money: Supreme Court upholds NY prosecutors' access to Trump's tax returns, rebuffs Congress | Trump complains of 'political prosecution' | Biden rebukes Trump, rolls out jobs plan Supreme Court upholds NY prosecutors' access to Trump's tax returns, rebuffs Congress MORE, the White House, with [Joe] Biden,” he said.