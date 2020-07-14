Trump takes victory lap after Tuberville defeats Sessions

President Trump Donald John TrumpWayfair refutes QAnon-like conspiracy theory that it's trafficking children Stone rails against US justice system in first TV interview since Trump commuted his sentence Federal appeals court rules Trump admin can't withhold federal grants from California sanctuary cities MORE took a victory lap Tuesday after Tommy Tuberville defeated former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsThe Hill's Campaign Report: Runoff elections in Texas, Alabama set for Tuesday Sessions fights for political life in Alabama runoff The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Argentum - All eyes on Florida as daily COVID-19 cases hit 15K MORE in the Alabama Senate runoff.

Trump, who endorsed Tuberville, touted the margin by which he defeated Sessions and suggested the former Auburn University football coach will be a strong candidate to run against Sen. Doug Jones, widely considered the most vulnerable Democrat up for reelection this year.

“Wow, just called! @TTuberville - Tommy Tuberville WON big against Jeff Sessions. Will be a GREAT Senator for the incredible people of Alabama. @DougJones is a terrible Senator who is just a Super Liberal puppet for Schumer & Pelosi. Represents Alabama poorly. On to November 3rd,” Trump tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wow, just called! @TTuberville - Tommy Tuberville WON big against Jeff Sessions. Will be a GREAT Senator for the incredible people of Alabama. @DougJones is a terrible Senator who is just a Super Liberal puppet for Schumer & Pelosi. Represents Alabama poorly. On to November 3rd. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020

In another tweet, Trump hailed it as a "GREAT WIN."

The president has railed against Sessions the past several years after he recused himself in 2017 from overseeing the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian election meddling, a move Trump claims led to the appointment of former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN's Toobin warns McCabe is in 'perilous condition' with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill's 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE.

ADVERTISEMENT

“3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda!” Trump tweeted in May.

3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda! https://t.co/pCi7jftce2 https://t.co/sAn1VbxNwc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

Tuberville will enter the general election battle as the favorite to unseat Jones in a race The Cook Political Report rates as lean Republican.

A small handful of Republicans have expressed disappointment at Trump’s dragging of Sessions, noting that the former attorney general – who held the Alabama Senate seat for 20 years before joining the Trump administration – had been one of Trump’s earliest supporters in the 2016 race and was the first sitting U.S. senator to back his White House bid.

“Jeff was the first elected official to support you,” tweeted Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerPentagon: 'No corroborating evidence' yet to validate troop bounty allegations Overnight Defense: Lawmakers demand answers on reported Russian bounties for US troops deaths in Afghanistan | Defense bill amendments target Germany withdrawal, Pentagon program giving weapons to police Trump faces bipartisan calls for answers on Russian-offered bounties MORE (R-Ill.), an occasional critic of the president. “Seems loyalty is expected from you but not granted.”