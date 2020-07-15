Pence says GOP considering moving convention outdoors

Vice President Pence said Wednesday that Republican officials are considering moving the party’s convention events in Jacksonville, Fla., outdoors next month.

“There's consideration being given to having the convention in an outdoor setting and also putting the kind of measures in place that put the health of all of those participating, our delegates, visitors and anyone else that's present — we'll put the health of everyone participating first,” Pence told reporters on a campaign press call Wednesday afternoon.

Plans for the convention have been marred by uncertainty as a result of dramatically rising coronavirus cases in Florida. President Trump Donald John TrumpIvanka Trump pitches Goya Foods products on Twitter Sessions defends recusal: 'I leave elected office with my integrity intact' Former White House physician Ronny Jackson wins Texas runoff MORE, who has pushed for a full-scale convention despite warnings from public health experts, said last week that the GOP would be “flexible” in its planning but offered no specifics on what he meant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pence echoed Trump’s remarks Wednesday and described the convention as “a work in progress.” He said the campaign is continuously consulting with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry (R) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisFlorida records highest one-day coronavirus death toll DeSantis sued for not having ASL interpreter at coronavirus briefings The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Argentum - California a coronavirus cautionary tale as it retrenches to stave off infections MORE (R) as well as other local health officials.

"We're going to work closely with officials in Jacksonville. The RNC is working up those plans, and I'm sure they'll be announced in the forthcoming days by the campaign,” Pence told reporters.

Various media outlets have reported in recent days that GOP officials were planning to move the Jacksonville events outdoors amid health concerns, though those familiar in the discussions have cautioned that they are preparing for various scenarios and that nothing has been made official.

Public health experts have advised against large gatherings during the pandemic, though they say outdoor events are safer than those held indoors.

Meanwhile, Florida on Wednesday surpassed 300,000 coronavirus cases after adding more than 10,000 new reports of individuals infected with COVID-19. The state also exceeded its record for daily deaths on Tuesday after reporting 133.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state has been forced to roll back its reopening of businesses amid the surge in infections. Most of the cases have been concentrated in Miami-Dade County, though other areas, including Jacksonville, have also seen increases in case numbers. Jacksonville late last month mandated residents wear masks inside establishments and in public settings in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The official convention business is still expected to take place in Charlotte, N.C., where the convention was originally scheduled before Trump moved it because North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) insisted that the GOP plan for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, masks and social distancing. The convention typically draws thousands of people.

In June, the Republican National Committee announced that the main celebratory events of the convention would take place in Jacksonville at the end of August. That includes Trump’s speech in which he will formally accept the 2020 GOP nomination for president.

Naomi Jagoda, Brett Samuels and Jonathan Easley contributed reporting.