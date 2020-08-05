Trump camp considering White House South Lawn for convention speech: reports

Republicans are reportedly considering the White House South Lawn as a venue for President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House sued over lack of sign language interpreters at coronavirus briefings Wife blames Trump, lack of masks for husband's coronavirus death in obit: 'May Karma find you all' Trump authorizes reduced funding for National Guard coronavirus response through 2020 MORE’s speech to formally accept the the party's 2020 presidential nomination next month.

The Washington Post and Fox News both reported on the possibility of Trump delivering the speech at the White House, with each citing a source familiar with the talks in reports late Tuesday.

The outlets noted that the White House lawn is one of several venues being considered and that nothing has been finalized as plans for the convention remain fluid.

Neither the Trump campaign nor the Republican National Committee (RNC) immediately responded to requests for comment from The Hill.

Republicans initially planned to hold Trump’s acceptance speech in Charlotte, N.C., though those plans were scrapped after a clash between the president and Gov. Roy Cooper (D-N.C.) over Cooper’s insistence that the event comply with state safety guidance regarding the coronavirus.

The speech portion of the convention was then moved to Jacksonville, Fla., though that plan was also ultimately cancelled over a spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Delegates will still gather in some capacity in Charlotte later this month to conduct official convention business. The entire Republican convention will last from Aug. 24-27.

Giving the speech at the South Lawn, should it ultimately be chosen as the site for Trump’s address, would be a break from past campaigns by incumbent presidents, who have traditionally refrained from hosting formal campaign events on White House grounds.

Federal law prevents administration officials from using their government positions to engage in political activity, though the law includes exceptions for both the president and vice president.

Democrats, meanwhile, have significantly downsized their own convention, which had been set to take place in Milwaukee, Wis. Their convention is likely to consist of a series of digital events hosted in satellite areas across the country.