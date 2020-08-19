Trump swings at Obama on Twitter in middle of convention speech

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE attacked his White House predecessor on Wednesday night as former President Obama criticized Trump’s nearly four years in office as part of his speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Trump tried to minimize Obama’s full throated support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE by asking why he didn’t endorse Biden earlier in the primary.

“WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN?” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He also repeated a false claim that Obama “spied” on his campaign “and got caught,” without citing evidence for his claims.

HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In his speech Wednesday night, Obama characterized Trump as a divisive leader who has shown “no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends.”

Instead, he urged Americans to vote for Biden, whom he called a friend and brother.

“Joe knows the world, and the world knows him. He knows that our true strength comes from setting an example the world wants to follow. A nation that stands with democracy, not dictators. A nation that can inspire and mobilize others to overcome threats like climate change, terrorism, poverty, and disease,” Obama said.