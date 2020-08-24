Pence officially nominated by GOP for vice president

Vice President Pence was officially nominated as vice president on the 2020 Republican ticket on Monday during the GOP convention in Charlotte, N.C.

Pence was nominated by Scott Walker, the former Wisconsin governor and 2016 GOP presidential candidate, and won the unanimous support of the Republican delegates.

“I am proud to announce the vice president, Michael R. Pence, has the unanimous support of this convention to be the Republican Party’s nominee for the office of Vice President of the United States of America,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyTrump to hold unconventional White House convention Trump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers Meadows dismisses questions on QAnon: 'We don't even know what it is' MORE (R-Calif.) said immediately following his nomination Monday morning.

Pence is traveling to North Carolina on Monday and is scheduled to touch down in Charlotte, stirring speculation he will make an appearance at the convention. President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL's Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: 'I wish we had listened earlier' MORE, who will also be in North Carolina Monday to tour a facility producing food boxes as part of a coronavirus aid program, will be formally nominated as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee later Monday.

The official nominating business is taking place in Charlotte but has been scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only 336 delegates — six from each state and territory — are attending the convention business.

The convention speeches will kick off later Monday, with remarks from Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottTrump to hold unconventional White House convention Trump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers Sunday shows preview: Republicans gear up for national convention, USPS debate continues in Washington MORE (R-S.C.), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseTrump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers House poised to approve B for Postal Service in rare Saturday vote GOP leader: 'There is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party' MORE (R-La.), former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyTrump to hold unconventional White House convention Trump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers Pence to step into spotlight for Trump MORE and Donald Trump Jr., among others.

Pence is slated to deliver his speech accepting the nomination on Wednesday evening from Fort McHenry in Baltimore. Trump will deliver his remarks from the White House on Thursday evening.