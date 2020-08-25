Tiffany Trump uses rare public appearance to champion her father

Tiffany Trump on Tuesday night made a rare public appearance to fiercely advocate for a second term for her father, President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention's first night Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one MORE.

The president's younger daughter was one of two of his children and four members of the Trump family to make an appearance during the second night of the Republican National Convention. But Tiffany Trump has largely avoided the spotlight in ways her siblings have not.

She used her address to accuse Democrats and the media of suppressing diversity of thought and framed her father as uniquely suited to address the problems of the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My father is the only person to challenge the establishment, the entrenched bureaucracy, big pharma and media monopolies to ensure that Americans' constitutional freedoms are upheld and that justice and truth prevail," Tiffany Trump said.

"My father does not run away from challenges — even in the face of outright hatred — because fighting for America is something he will sacrifice anything for," she added. "He dreams big dreams for our country, and he is relentless at achieving them."

Tiffany Trump echoed the rhetoric of her father in accusing Democrats, the media and corporations of bias and alleging that the country "suffers by inhibiting our diversity of thought and inclusion of ideas."

She urged voters to reconsider their political beliefs and consider crossing over to support President Trump, citing his record of accomplishments as a reason for doing so.

The political case for President Trump was a marked departure from Tiffany Trump's remarks four years ago, when she attested to her father's character.

"If you care about living your life without restraints, about rebelling against those who would suppress your voice and building your American Dream, then the choice in this election is clear," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiffany Trump, 26, rarely makes political appearances. She spoke briefly at the 2016 Republican convention and recently graduated with a law degree from Georgetown University.

Her placement in the program was notable given that she spoke right after former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi railed against Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention's first night Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one MORE over allegations of nepotism toward his son Hunter Biden.

The president has had a complicated public relationship with Tiffany Trump. His former personal secretary was fired last year after she was said to have told reporters during an off the record conversation that Trump did not like appearing in photos with his daughter because he thought she was overweight.

Trump denied making the comment, saying it was "absolutely false."



"Tiffany is great. I love Tiffany," he told reporters at the time.