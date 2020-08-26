Comey: Trump, Barr damaged Justice Department

Former FBI Director James ComeyJames Brien ComeyComey on Clinton tweet: 'I regret only being involved in the 2016 election' Sunday shows - Leaked audio of Trump's sister reverberates Comey: Bannon in 'a world of trouble' MORE railed against President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Memo: GOP seeks to detoxify Trump at convention Harris honors Women's Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention MORE and Attorney General William BarrBill BarrHillicon Valley: Lawmakers introduce resolution condemning QAnon | US Cyber Command leader vows to 'defend forward' in protecting nation from cyberattacks House Democrats request briefing on seizure of terrorist cryptocurrency assets Trump to be briefed on police shooting of Jacob Blake MORE in a Washington Post op-ed Wednesday, saying that the duo was leaving a "legacy of damage to a vital American institution" — the Justice Department.
"The Justice Department was damaged when the attorney general and the president lied to the American people about the work of the special counsel investigating the president," Comey wrote, referring to former special counsel Robert MuellerRobert (Bob) MuellerCNN's Toobin warns McCabe is in 'perilous condition' with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill's 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE's Russia investigation.
Comey added: "They damaged it again when the attorney general intervened in a case involving the president’s friend Roger StoneRoger Jason StoneRepublicans incriminate Trump, decimate his 'Russia hoax' narrative House Democrat to DeJoy: 'Is your backup plan to be pardoned like Roger Stone?' Five takeaways on Bannon's indictment MORE to overrule the sentencing recommendation of career prosecutors. And they damaged it again when the attorney general tried to drop a case in which the president’s ally Michael Flynn had already pleaded guilty, twice."
The chorus of criticism surrounding Trump has grown louder in recent months for multiple reasons, one of them being the appearance of an increasingly politicized Justice Department.
The former FBI chief said that for America to move forward that the damage caused by Trump and Barr "must be repaired."
This translates into electing Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenHarris honors Women's Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention Melania Trump casts president as champion for American families MORE as president, Comey asserted.
"We need a president who will appoint an attorney general not because he needs a personal defense lawyer but because American justice needs a guardian," Comey concluded. "We need a president who has devoted his life to serving others through the rule of law. We need to elect Joe Biden."