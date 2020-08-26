Trump calls for drug tests before debate with Biden

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: GOP seeks to detoxify Trump at convention Harris honors Women's Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention MORE is calling for drug tests to be administered before the first presidential debate between him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris honors Women's Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention Melania Trump casts president as champion for American families MORE next month.

Trump made the demand in an Oval Office interview with The Washington Examiner Wednesday, saying he noted a sudden improvement in Biden’s primary debate performance against Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRand Paul hits Biden over Iraq: He 'will continue to spill our blood and treasure' GOP wants more vision, policy from Trump at convention Kamala Harris the Super Liberal? MORE (I-Vt.) in March. He offered no evidence to support his suggestion that the improvement could have been the result of a drug.

Biden participated in 11 primary debates, most of which were against a crowded field of other contenders, but the last of which was on March 15 against just Sanders.

"Nobody thought that he was even going to win," Trump said. "Because his debate performances were so bad. Frankly, his best performance was against Bernie. We're going to call for a drug test, by the way, because his best performance was against Bernie. It wasn't that he was Winston Churchill, because he wasn't, but it was a normal, boring debate. You know, nothing amazing happened. And we are going to call for a drug test, because there's no way — you can't do that."

"I don't know how he could have been so incompetent in his debate performances and then all of a sudden be OK against Bernie," he added when press to clarify. "My point is, if you go back and watch some of those numerous debates, he was so bad. He wasn't even coherent. And against Bernie, he was. And we're calling for a drug test."

The president said he was going solely based off of his own observations and not any inside knowledge into Biden’s campaign.

"All I can tell you is that I'm pretty good at this stuff," he said.

Trump and Biden are set to square off for their first debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland on Sept. 29. The president did not say when — or to whom — he would officially make his drug test request.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The Trump campaign has repeatedly sought to boost questions over Biden’s mental faculties, often highlighting past verbal gaffes.

Trump's supporters regularly voice confidence that he will be benefit from a side-by-side comparison with the former vice president.