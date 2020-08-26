Conway: 'Right now' Trump planning to deliver convention speech as scheduled despite hurricane

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: GOP seeks to detoxify Trump at convention Harris honors Women's Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention MORE is expecting to deliver his Republican National Convention (RNC) acceptance speech as planned Thursday despite concerns over Hurricane Laura, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayThe Memo: GOP seeks to detoxify Trump at convention Melania Trump casts president as champion for American families Former RNC chairman Michael Steele joins The Lincoln Project MORE said Wednesday.

Conway indicated that postponing the speech is still an option officials are weighing based on the storm, but said Trump is still planning to accept the party nomination on the last night of the convention.

“We never say no around here because things happen at a volume and velocity around here, and we adapt to events,” Conway told reporters, when asked of the possibility of Trump postponing the speech due to the storm. “As of right now, the president plans to speak tomorrow."

Conway herself spoke as part of Wednesday night’s GOP convention programming, praisingTrump for elevating her to be his 2016 campaign manager. She announced last Sunday that she would be leaving the Trump administration at the end of the month to focus on family matters.

Hurricane Laura is forecast to make landfall Wednesday evening as a Category 4. The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday it could be “unsurvivable” in portions of Texas and Louisiana.

Officials in parts of those states ordered more than 500,000 people to evacuate ahead of the storm.