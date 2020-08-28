Trump taunts Democrats in White House speech: 'We're here and they're not'

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump uses convention to target key states Conway hails Trump as 'champion' of women Former 'Celebrity Apprentice' star Trace Adkins sings at GOP convention MORE taunted critics of his administration Thursday by gesturing to the White House during his convention speech and saying, "We're here and they're not."

The off-script moment came on the final night of the GOP convention as Trump addressed hundreds of people on the South Lawn of the White House to accept his party's nomination for president, breaking with a tradition of not using the building for campaign events.

During the more than hour-long speech, the president made his case for a second term, deriding career politicians in the process.

"This November, we must turn the page forever on this failed political class. The fact is I'm here — " the president said before turning to face the White House behind him.

He then pointed at the building and jokingly asked, "What's the name of that building?"

"But I'll say it differently. The fact is, we're here and they're not," Trump added.

"We must turn the page forever on this failed political class. The fact is, I'm here—" Pres. Trump says, pointing at the White House "—the fact is, we're here and they're not."



The use of the White House as the backdrop for the RNC has sparked ethical and legal questions. pic.twitter.com/AUOo0Mm2n7 — ABC News (@ABC) August 28, 2020

Trump has faced criticism from Democrats and ethics watchdogs for using the White House as the backdrop for accepting the Republican nomination. Before the speech, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDemocrats seek probe into DHS chief for possible Hatch Act violations Overnight Health Care: CDC testing guidance change was approved by White House task force | CDC says asymptomatic people don't need testing, draws criticism from experts | No coronavirus response deal until late September? Meadows not optimistic House goes postal for one day MORE (D-Calif.) said Trump once again would "degrade the White House" by using it for the GOP convention.

Trump on Thursday, while talking about the White House, said it's "one of the most beautiful buildings anywhere in the world, and it's not a building it's a home, as far as I'm concerned."

"Not even a house, it's a home," he said.