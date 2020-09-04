Biden signs transition memo with General Services Administration

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump skewers Biden, suggests again supporters vote twice in Pennsylvania Sarah Jessica Parker helps launch 'Moms for Biden' in Ohio Trump called American war dead in French cemetery 'losers:' report MORE’s transition team on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the General Services Administration (GSA) to plan for a possible change of power should he win in the 2020 election.

A spokesperson for GSA, an independent agency, confirmed that the memorandum was signed by the two parties on Thursday. The development was first reported by The Associated Press.

The memorandum is required under the Presidential Transition Act, which was signed into law in 1963 to help ensure a smooth transition of power.

All eligible candidates must sign the memorandum with GSA in order to receive support, including offices and other services, to facilitate the presidential transition should Biden win election against President Trump.

The memorandum is expected to be published in the GSA FOIA Electronic Reading Room next week, according to the agency spokesperson.

The 2020 presidential election is two months away, and polls show Biden leading Trump nationally while the race is tightening in some key battleground states.

Both candidates are stepping up their campaigning in the coming weeks.

Biden will visit the battleground state of Michigan next week while Trump will travel to North Carolina, the president's third trip to the state in as many weeks. The presidential debates are scheduled to begin at the end of September.