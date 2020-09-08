Rose Garden, White House lawn undergo groundwork after convention events

The South Lawn and Rose Garden at the White House are undergoing groundwork this week as crews deal with the fallout of Republican National Convention events staged there two weeks ago.

"The sod is being replaced at no cost to taxpayers. Additionally, there has been other planned infrastructure work taking place on the south grounds," deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

The work is expected to be completed some time this week and is being paid for by the president's campaign.

The work comes two weeks after President Trump Donald John TrumpTed Cruz, longtime fan of 'The Princess Bride,' swipes at cast members' plans to reunite to raise money for Democrats Trump casts wide net in Labor Day press conference Biden vows to be 'strongest labor president you've ever had' MORE and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpMcCarthy told Trump trashing mail-in voting will hurt Republicans: report Trump maintains US 'rounding the turn' on coronavirus Trump to award Medal of Honor to Army Ranger on 9/11 MORE delivered convention speeches from the South Lawn and Rose Garden, respectively. Both addresses shattered the thin line past presidents have maintained between governing from the White House and campaigning for re-election and drew outcry from ethics watchdogs.

The Rose Garden fixes come just a few weeks after the first lady marked the completion of a more thorough renovation to remove certain plants and upgrade the area's irrigation system. The larger overhaul was paid for with private donations.

The work post-convention has led to minor changes to the president's usual routine. He held a news conference at the North Portico on Monday, an unusual setting for presidential remarks. And he has departed for Joint Base Andrews via motorcade in recent weeks rather than by helicopter due to the construction.