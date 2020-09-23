Trump dismisses Cindy McCain's endorsement of Biden

President Trump Donald John TrumpOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: 'This is my country' Pelosi: Trump hurrying to fill SCOTUS seat so he can repeal ObamaCare Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate MORE on Wednesday dismissed Cindy McCain’s endorsement of his rival, Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: 'This is my country' Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate Trump attacks Omar for criticizing US: 'How did you do where you came from?' MORE, saying he “hardly” knows her and describing the former vice president as a “lapdog” for her late husband, Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainCindy McCain endorses Biden: He's only candidate 'who stands up for our values' Biden says Cindy McCain will endorse him Biden's six best bets in 2016 Trump states MORE (R-Ariz.).

“I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband’s request,” Trump tweeted. It was not immediately clear what committee he was referencing.

Trump did not directly attack Cindy McCain, but instead criticized her late husband and his positions on U.S. military engagements overseas, saying he was “never a fan” of John McCain.

“Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog. So many BAD decisions on Endless Wars & the V.A., which I brought from a horror show to HIGH APPROVAL. Never a fan of John. Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!” Trump continued.

Cindy McCain officially endorsed Biden on Tuesday, describing him as someone who “stands up for our values as a nation.” During the Democratic National Convention in August, Cindy McCain narrated a video describing the friendship between her late husband and Biden, but she did not explicitly endorse him at the time.

Her endorsement follows reporting in The Atlantic that said Trump disparaged fallen service members as “losers and “suckers” during a 2018 trip to France. Biden said during a virtual fundraiser Tuesday afternoon that the revelations drove Cindy McCain to back his candidacy. The White House has vehemently denied the account as reported by The Atlantic.

Trump has publicly criticized John McCain on various occasions. In 2015, he said that John McCain was only declared a war hero because the senator had been a prisoner of war and that he preferred people who weren’t “captured.” John McCain was held as a prisoner of war for more than five years during the Vietnam War.

Cindy McCain’s endorsement comes as Trump finds himself in a tight battle with Biden in the state of Arizona.