Hayden endorses Biden, says Trump 'doesn't care about facts'

Retired Gen. Michael Hayden, who served as director of both the CIA and the National Security Agency under multiple presidents, on Tuesday night endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump and Biden's plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Chance the Rapper, Demi Lovato to play digital concert to encourage voting MORE, saying President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump and Biden's plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Trump lashes out at FDA over vaccine guidelines MORE “doesn't care about facts” and “doesn't keep the country safe.”

Hayden, who suffers from aphasia following a stroke in 2018, pushed through his difficulty talking in the clip for Republican Voters Against Trump because “he feels it’s important to speak out.”

“If there is another term for President Trump, I don’t know what happens to America,” Hayden said in his testimonial. “Truth is really important, but especially in intelligence. “President Trump doesn’t care about facts. President Trump doesn’t care about the truth. He doesn’t listen to his experts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hayden cited the FBI warning about white nationalist groups following congressional testimony from Director Christopher Wray, who said racially motivated violent extremism cases account for the bulk of the bureau's work on domestic terrorist threats.

Trump “doesn’t want to talk” about white nationalism, Hayden said in the clip.

“He doesn't keep the country safe. It's unbelievable,” he added.

The 40-year military veteran also praised foreign alliances as "wonderful" and "win-win” but voiced concern that America “will be alone” without help.

“I absolutely disagree with some of Biden’s policies,” Hayden stated. “But that’s not important. What’s important is the United States and I’m supporting Joe Biden.”

“Biden is a good man. Donald Trump is not,” he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad from the anti-Trump group went viral, quickly racking up more than 2.5 million views on Twitter as of Wednesday morning.

This is what I believe. https://t.co/lp6GW38w0d — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) October 7, 2020

Hayden’s message was praised on social media, with analyst and author Joe Cirincione calling it “one of the most powerful ads I have ever seen.”

Alexander Vindman Alexander VindmanImpeachment witness Alexander Vindman calls Trump Putin's 'useful idiot' The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association - Trump, Biden renew push for Latino support Strzok: Trump behaving like an authoritarian MORE, the former National Security Council Ukraine expert who testified during the Trump impeachment hearings, called it a “critically important” message.

“There is a chorus of leaders pleading to save our democracy. These are not people prone to hyperbole,” Vindman wrote. “They know, all to well, what four more years of @realDonaldTrump would do to America.”

Critically important to hear this message from @RVAT2020. There is a chorus of leaders pleading to save our democracy. These are not people prone to hyperbole. They know, all to well, what four more years of @realDonaldTrump would do to America. #Hererightmatters #VoteHimOut https://t.co/Cc9bGVnssX — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) October 6, 2020

Hayden, who primarily served under President George W. Bush, has emerged as a frequent critic of Trump.

He was among 70 former national security officials who served under Republican administrations who endorsed the Democratic presidential candidate in August.