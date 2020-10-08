Pence postpones plans to vote early in Indiana

Vice President Pence has scrapped a planned trip to Indiana on Friday to vote early, though officials disputed that it was related to anyone on his team testing positive for COVID-19.

Pence was slated to travel to Indianapolis, where he is still registered to vote, to cast his ballot in person for the 2020 election alongside the second lady. But the trip was called off on Thursday afternoon while the vice president was in Arizona campaigning. It was not immediately clear why the trip was postponed.

"Nobody's sick. There's no positive tests. The VP is planning on traveling on Saturday and Monday. We'll have more information on the vice president's schedule next week soon," press secretary Devin O'Malley said.

Pence is still scheduled to campaign in Florida on Saturday and in Ohio on Monday. A White House official said he will vote in Indiana at a later date.

The vice president and second lady both tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, an official said. Pence is tested daily for the virus, and his health has become even more critical after President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE contracted COVID-19 last week.

Pence has taken on a central role for Trump's reelection campaign in the final weeks of the election after the president tested positive.

The vice president was in Utah this week for Wednesday's vice presidential debate with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE (Calif.), who is on the Democratic ticket. He held events in Nevada and Arizona on Thursday, and is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C., late in the evening.

Trump was in the hospital last weekend and returned to the White House on Monday. He has insisted he is feeling well, but acknowledged on Thursday morning that he is still taking dexamethasone, a steroid, for treatment.