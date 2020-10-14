Trump shares photoshopped image of Biden in wheelchair at nursing home

President Trump Donald John TrumpLabor secretary's wife tests positive for COVID-19 Russia shuts down Trump admin's last-minute push to strike nuclear arms deal before election Trump makes appeal to suburban women at rally: 'Will you please like me?' MORE late Tuesday shared a photoshopped image of Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump makes appeal to suburban women at rally: 'Will you please like me?' Pro-Trump campaign ad uses stock footage from Russia, Belarus Harris raises alarm on abortion rights while grilling Barrett MORE sitting in a wheelchair in a nursing home.

The meme includes an altered slogan that says “Biden for resident” instead of “Biden for president,” mocking the former vice president, who is 77 and three years older than Trump, as old. Trump’s campaign has consistently tried to argue that Biden is mentally unfit to serve as president.

Trump shared the image following the president's campaign rally in Pennsylvania. It comes as Trump’s reelection campaign steps up efforts to appeal to seniors nationwide amid signs that the voting bloc, which is typically reliably conservative, is turning against the president three weeks from the November election.

Two polls released last week showed Biden with more than 20-point lead over Trump among voters ages 65 years and older.

The Trump campaign, meanwhile, has launched an eight-figure advertisement campaign targeting American seniors. An ad released Tuesday promotes Trump’s record on Social Security, drug prices and protecting Medicare, while attacking Biden’s own record on the issues.

“You’re seeing really good, really strong advertising that we’re out of the box with this week that has tremendous appeal to seniors. We know that. It’s been tested. It tests off the charts,” Trump campaign manager Bill StepienBill StepienThe Memo: Biden landslide creeps into view Trump relishes return to large rallies following COVID-19 diagnosis Trump tests negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days, doctor says MORE told reporters on a call on Monday.

Biden, meanwhile, has seen an opportunity in Trump’s slipping poll numbers to court senior voters. The Democratic nominee held a campaign event in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Tuesday during which he laid out his plan for older Americans.

“You deserve respect and peace of mind, but you’re not getting it because to Donald Trump, you’re expendable,” Biden said during his speech. “You’re forgettable. You’re virtually nobody. That’s how he sees seniors. That’s how he sees you.”