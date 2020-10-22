Biden tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of final debate with Trump

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump and advisers considering firing FBI director after election: WaPo Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida Supreme Court reinstates ban on curbside voting in Alabama MORE tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Thursday ahead of the final debate against President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge rules to not release Russia probe documents over Trump tweets Trump and advisers considering firing FBI director after election: WaPo Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida MORE in Nashville, Tenn.

“Vice President Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected,” Biden’s campaign said in a statement.

Biden’s latest negative result clears the way for him to travel to Nashville for the debate Thursday evening, which will be held at Belmont University before a limited audience. The Commission on Presidential Debates has stipulated that both candidates must test negative before arriving to the debate.

The White House has not announced the results of Trump’s test, though the president has already contracted and recovered from COVID-19 and insisted he is “immune.”

Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisObama to campaign for Biden in Florida Biden appears on Brené Brown's podcast to discuss 'empathy, unity and courage' The Hill's Campaign Report: Obama to hit the campaign trail l Biden's eye-popping cash advantage l New battleground polls favor Biden MORE (D-Calif.), have been regularly tested for the coronavirus since they ramped up in-person campaign travel during the pandemic. Neither candidate on the Democratic ticket is known to have had the virus.

Biden’s campaign said last week that three people connected to the campaign had tested positive for COVID-19, including Harris’s communications director, causing the campaign to cancel Harris’s travel through the weekend. Harris has tested negative repeatedly and returned to the campaign trail on Monday.

Trump was diagnosed with the virus less than 72 hours after the last debate with Biden in Cleveland, sparking concerns the president may have been infectious at the time it occurred. Biden did not subsequently test positive for the virus. Several individuals in Trump’s orbit, including multiple White House officials and his campaign manager, tested positive for COVID-19 around the time of Trump’s diagnosis.

Unlike the Biden campaign, the White House has been more closed-mouth about infections among aides and Trump’s own case. The White House has declined to specify the date of Trump’s last negative test before his diagnosis, and the president during a town hall last week said he didn’t remember if he had received a COVID-19 test on the day of the last debate on Sept. 29.