Melania Trump to hit campaign trail in Pennsylvania

First lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPence travel questioned after aides test positive Pence adviser Marty Obst tests positive for COVID-19 Documents show Trump campaign ignored coronavirus guidelines at Duluth rally: report MORE will campaign for her husband in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, her first such appearance in several months.

Trump will headline a campaign event in Atglen, Pa., that will be moderated by former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayPence adviser Marty Obst tests positive for COVID-19 Documents show Trump campaign ignored coronavirus guidelines at Duluth rally: report Two Loeffler staffers test positive for COVID-19 MORE. It will mark the first lady’s first major campaign appearance this year and comes following her recovery from the novel coronavirus.

The first lady was expected to hit the campaign trail last week and appear with President Trump Donald John TrumpFox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report Six notable moments from Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' interviews Biden on attacks on mental fitness: Trump thought '9/11 attack was 7/11 attack' MORE at a rally in Erie, Pa., but she canceled the planned appearance due to a lingering cough following her COVID-19 diagnosis.

Her appearance comes as President Trump seeks to shore up his support with female voters in critical battlegrounds, like Pennsylvania. He has seen a significant erosion in his support among suburban women, a voting bloc that is seen as critical as he seeks reelection.

Polls currently show President Trump trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report Six notable moments from Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' interviews Biden on attacks on mental fitness: Trump thought '9/11 attack was 7/11 attack' MORE in Pennsylvania.

Ahead of the first lady’s appearance, the president is making his own campaign stops in Pennsylvania on Monday with three consecutive rallies in Allentown, Lititz, and Martinsburg. While Melania Trump stumps for her husband in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the president will headline rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Unlike other members of the first family, Melania Trump has been a rare figure on the campaign trail. The first lady does not often deliver public speeches at official or campaign events, but she did offer a full-throated endorsement for her husband’s reelection in a keynote speech at the Republican National Convention in August.