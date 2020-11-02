Trump to hold gathering at the White House on election night

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE plans to host his election night gathering at the White House, spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said Monday.

“We will be together. We’ll be there at the White House in D.C. This president has earned a second term,” the White House press secretary said on “Fox & Friends” when asked about plans for Tuesday evening.

Trump acknowledged last week that he was considering moving a planned gathering from Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., to the White House. He cited the District’s coronavirus restrictions as the reason for the possible change of plans. D.C. currently limits gatherings to 50 or fewer people.

It is not clear how many people will be expected at the White House late Tuesday, where the gathering will take place or what health protocols will be taken. Neither the White House nor the Trump campaign immediately returned requests for more information about the plans.

The rest of Trump's schedule for Election Day has not been released. Trump is traversing four different battleground states for five campaign rallies on Monday, as his opponent, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, makes appearances in Pennsylvania and Ohio in the final sprint before Election Day. Trump is expected to return to the White House just after midnight on Tuesday morning following his campaign appearances.

Trump has held campaign-related events at the White House before. He delivered his Republican National Committee speech to a crowd on the South Lawn in August, a move that triggered criticism from ethics experts.