Melania Trump votes in person in Florida

First lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPolls show Biden with edge over Trump in key states The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump visits 5 swing states while Biden focuses on Pa., Ohio Biden begins two-day campaign sprint in battleground Pennsylvania MORE voted in person in Palm Beach County, Fla., on Election Day.

The first lady arrived at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach to vote around 10 a.m. Trump, who has recovered from the novel coronavirus after her diagnosis last month, did not wear a mask when she entered the polling place.

“It’s Election Day, so I wanted to come here to vote today for the election,” Trump replied when asked by a reporter why she didn’t vote early with her husband in Florida last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE, who switched his residence from New York to Palm Beach County last year, cast his ballot in person during early voting in Florida on Oct. 24. Polls show Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE running neck and neck in the Sunshine State, a key battleground that Republicans view as crucial to Trump’s reelection.

The first lady spent time on the campaign trail to stump for her husband over the last several days. She delivered her first major speech on the campaign trail this cycle at an event in Pennsylvania one week ago and later appeared alongside the president at a rally in Florida.

Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence Karen Sue PenceThe Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump visits 5 swing states while Biden focuses on Pa., Ohio The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - White House plans for another in-person Barrett event Pence's 'body man' among aides who tested positive for coronavirus: report MORE also cast their absentee ballots in person in their home state of Indiana during early voting on Oct. 23.