Trump campaign adviser tests positive after attending legal team's press conference

An adviser to the Trump campaign who was part of a lengthy press conference last week with several of the president's lawyers has tested positive for the coronavirus, he tweeted Wednesday.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including quarantining and contact tracing," Boris Epshteyn said.

Epshteyn stood alongside Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiJake Tapper jokes he's retained Giuliani to look into fraud in 'Sexiest Man' election Pioneering New York City Mayor David Dinkins dies at 93 Trump transition order follows chorus of GOP criticism MORE, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell on Thursday at a press conference in which the members of President Trump Donald John TrumpMinnesota certifies Biden victory Trump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn: report Republican John James concedes in Michigan Senate race MORE's legal team levied unproven and at times conspiratorial allegations that the 2020 election was fraudulent and that Trump won in a "landslide."

Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, announced last Friday that he had tested positive.

Despite being a close contact with at least two positive coronavirus cases, Rudy Giuliani is expected to travel to Gettysburg, Pa., on Wednesday for a gathering of state GOP lawmakers to air concerns about the voting process. The state has already certified President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenMinnesota certifies Biden victory Trump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn: report Biden says staff has spoken with Fauci: 'He's been very, very helpful' MORE as the winner, but Trump may make an appearance as he continues his attempts to sow doubt about the outcome.

Epshteyn served on Trump's 2016 campaign and returned as an adviser to the president's 2020 team. In between, he served a brief stint as a White House communications aide and worked for Sinclair Broadcasting, where he delivered conservative commentary during news broadcasts.