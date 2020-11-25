O'Brien on 2024 talk: 'There's all kinds of speculation out there'

White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien dismissed talk that he could potentially run for president in 2024, calling a recent report about his presidential aspirations “speculation.”

O’Brien, a staunch ally of President Trump Donald John TrumpMinnesota certifies Biden victory Trump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn: report Republican John James concedes in Michigan Senate race MORE, said a recent report from Politico was “what I call Washington inside-the-Beltway article. So I’m fully focused on my current job. I’m not running for anything right now.”

“I’m not going to make a Shermanesque statement about never running under any circumstances, but I’m focused on implementing the president’s agenda, and getting the foreign policy picture for the American people, and that’s all I’m focused on. But this is starting to become silly season for the Washington news media. And you know, there’s all kinds of speculation out there. So I leave that for what it is,” he said on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remarks come after the Politico report, published Tuesday, said O’Brien has been floating a 2024 bid of his own to friends and colleagues.

A campaign for O’Brien would likely be a long shot given his low name recognition and the already crowded field of Republicans with higher profiles who are believed to have their own presidential ambitions, including Vice President Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoBiden's State Department picks are a diplomatic slam dunk Kissinger tells Biden to go easy on China Saudi-Israeli diplomacy progresses amid looming Middle East challenges MORE, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyNew administration, House turnover raise prospects for more diversity on K Street Republicans need a good woman for 2024 Trump told advisers he could announce 2024 bid shortly after certification of Biden win: report MORE, Sens. Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonLoeffler isolating after possible COVID-19 infection More conservatives break with Trump over election claims Warnock hit by Republicans over 'cannot serve God and the military' comment MORE (R-Ark.), Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOcasio-Cortez, Cruz trade jabs over COVID-19 relief: People 'going hungry as you tweet from' vacation McSally, staff asked to break up maskless photo op inside Capitol Capitol's COVID-19 spike could be bad Thanksgiving preview MORE (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyDemocrats brush off calls for Biden to play hardball on Cabinet picks Rush Limbaugh lauds Hawley: 'This guy is the real deal' Trump told advisers he could announce 2024 bid shortly after certification of Biden win: report MORE (R-Mo.).

The potential 2024 field could be thrown into further flux should Trump decide to launch a second bid for the White House after his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenMinnesota certifies Biden victory Trump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn: report Biden says staff has spoken with Fauci: 'He's been very, very helpful' MORE this year.

O’Brien said he would “never” run against Trump in four years, maintaining the president would “have my 100 percent support.”