Trump to stump for Loeffler, Perdue amid tensions with Georgia officials

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump alludes to possible 2024 run in White House remarks Trump threatens to veto defense bill over tech liability shield Tiger King's attorney believes they're close to getting pardon from Trump MORE will travel to Georgia on Saturday to campaign for Republican senators in two runoff elections that will decide the Senate majority, amid tensions with Georgia officials over his baseless claims of electoral fraud.

Trump is scheduled to participate in a rally hosted by the Republican National Committee with GOP Sens. David Perdue David PerdueGeorgia lieutenant governor says GOP risks 'alienating voters' with voter fraud claims Ossoff features Obama in TV ad ahead of in Georgia run-off Press: Divided government begins in Georgia MORE and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerSenate GOP's campaign arm rakes in M as Georgia runoffs heat up Georgia lieutenant governor says GOP risks 'alienating voters' with voter fraud claims Ossoff features Obama in TV ad ahead of in Georgia run-off MORE along with other Republican officials in Valdosta, Ga., Saturday evening. Perdue and Loeffler will face off with Democratic candidates in the runoff election on Jan. 5.

Trump told reporters last week that he planned to campaign in Georgia to boost Republicans in the two runoff elections; the Trump campaign officially announced the rally on Wednesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s appearance in the Peach State is intended to boost Perdue and Loeffler and help the Republicans maintain control of the Senate. But some Republicans have expressed concerns that Trump’s attacks on the electoral process that have divided the GOP could ultimately hurt Republican chances of holding onto the two Senate seats.

Trump, who has refused to concede the election despite his loss to Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump alludes to possible 2024 run in White House remarks Tiger King's attorney believes they're close to getting pardon from Trump Cruz urges Supreme Court to take up Pennsylvania election challenge MORE, criticized Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempGeorgia elections official slams Trump over voter fraud claims, warns of potential violence Georgia lieutenant governor says GOP risks 'alienating voters' with voter fraud claims Trump Jr. in radio ad: Father's 'accomplishments' are on the ballot in Georgia Senate races MORE (R) after he certified election results cementing Biden’s victory in the state. In a Fox News interview the weekend, Trump said he was “ashamed” to have endorsed Kemp in the Georgia gubernatorial contest in 2018.

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s Republican voting system implementation manager, on Tuesday called on Trump to condemn threats against election officials that have been made amid the challenges to the election.

“Mr. President, it looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia. We're investigating, there's always a possibility, I get it, you have the right to go through the courts,” Sterling said in a press conference. “What you don't have the ability to do — and you need to step up and say this — is stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence.”

Vice President Pence is also slated to visit Georgia on Friday, first to receive a coronavirus vaccine briefing at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta and then to attend a rally with Perdue and Loeffler in Savannah.