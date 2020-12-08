Operation Warp Speed officials will meet with Biden transition on Thursday

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHong Kong police arrest 8 activists over anti-government protests DHS to begin accepting new DACA applications following court order Trump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report MORE’s transition team will meet with officials representing the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed coronavirus vaccine program on Thursday, according to the initiative's chief adviser Moncef Slaoui.

“We have a meeting planned on Thursday. We look forward to, you know, sharing all the information and working together,” Slaoui said on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday.

“Our objective has always been outside of politics and making sure we make available these vaccines for the U.S. people, and that’s what we’re doing,” Slaoui added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting will come a week after Biden’s transition team met with the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciOvernight Health Care: Biden unveils health team with Becerra, Murthy, Walensky in top roles | Trump officials deny turning down additional doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: Christmas could be worse than Thanksgiving for coronavirus spread Controversial doctor who questioned coronavirus vaccine to testify at Senate hearing The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Alibaba - Lawmakers poised to punt government funding, COVID-19 relief talks by another week MORE, who is a member of the White House coronavirus task force. Biden has tapped Fauci as his chief medical adviser and will formally introduce other members of his health team later Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Biden transition team did not immediately return a request for more information on the planned meeting with Operation Warp Speed representatives.

The scheduled meeting is the latest indication of the transition process moving forward expeditiously despite President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Warren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework Pompeos spent over K in taxpayer funds for State Dept dinners MORE’s refusal to concede the election and determination to challenge the results.

Operation Warp Speed is the current administration’s public-private program aimed at accelerating the development of coronavirus vaccines. Biden and his team have emphasized the need to gain access to information about the Trump administration’s plans to distribute vaccines during the transition process so they can help prepare for a change in administration.

The U.S. is expected to begin distributing coronavirus vaccines to vulnerable populations in short order, after vaccines developed Pfizer and Moderna were shown to be about 95 percent effective in phase three clinical trials.

A Food and Drug Administration review released Tuesday confirmed that Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is both safe and effective, paving the way for the vaccine to receive emergency use authorization.