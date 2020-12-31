2020: A year in photos

President Trump arrives for a “Keep America Great” campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, on Jan. 9. Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson, House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and the seven House impeachment managers walk through the Capitol Rotunda to deliver the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate on Jan. 15. Greg Nash / The Hill

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg greets a supporter after a town hall in Ankeny, Iowa on Jan. 30. Greg Nash / The Hill

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) addresses supporters and potential caucus voters in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 31 after arriving to the state from the impeachment proceedings of President Trump in Washington, D.C. Greg Nash / The Hill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rips up her copy of President Trump’s third State of the Union address after a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / for The Hill

Protesters gather outside the Capitol to demonstrate against President Trump’s acquittal in his impeachment trial on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Greg Nash / The Hill

President Trump holds a copy of The Washington Post during a Feb. 6 event at the White House that Trump billed as a celebration of his acquittal by the Senate in his impeachment trial. Kevin Dietsch / UPI Photo

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) leaves after addressing supporters during a get-out-the-vote canvass launch in Hudson, N.H., on Feb. 10. Greg Nash / The Hill

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington, D.C., after being sentenced to 40 months in prison for lying to Congress and witness tampering, among other charges, on Feb. 20. Greg Nash / The Hill

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to address supporters during a primary night event at the University of South Carolina’s Carolina Volleyball Center in Columbia, S.C., on Feb. 29. Greg Nash / The Hill

Senate Democrats prepare for a press conference to discuss paid sick leave legislation during the coronavirus outbreak on March 11. Greg Nash / The Hill

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and President Trump watch as the hospital ship USNS Comfort departs Naval Station Norfolk on March 28 in Norfolk, Va., en route to New York City to aid in the coronavirus outbreak. Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Elections Chief Inspector Mary Magdalen Moser runs a polling location in Kenosha, Wis., in full hazmat gear as the Wisconsin primary kicks off despite the coronavirus pandemic on April 7. Derek Henkle / AFP / Getty Images

Reps. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) and Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) clean their seats as they prepare to leave a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing discussing protecting scientific integrity in response to the coronavirus outbreak on May 14. Greg Nash / The Hill

Protesters demonstrate for racial justice outside the White House on May 30 following the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Bonnie Cash / The Hill

President Trump holds up a Bible outside of St. John’s Episcopal Church across Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Democrats kneel to observe a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others in Emancipation Hall on June 8. Greg Nash / The Hill

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is seen in a mask after testifying during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on June 23. Kevin Dietsch / UPI Photo

The late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) lies in state at the Capitol on Monday, July 27. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the public paid their respects outside instead of inside the Capitol Rotunda. Lewis died on July 17 at the age of 80. Greg Nash / The Hill

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walk to a meeting with congressional leadership to discuss a second round of coronavirus relief on Aug. 3. Greg Nash / The Hill

Jill Biden, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and her husband Douglas Emhoff greet supporters outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20. Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

President Trump and his family watch fireworks after the president delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for reelection during the final day of the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn of the White House on Aug. 27. Doug Mills / New York Times / Pool

People gather for the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington on Aug. 28. Bonnie Cash / The Hill

A group of girls sings outside of the Supreme Court building on Friday, Sept. 18, to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a Supreme Court justice who died that evening due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Bonnie Cash / The Hill

President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland on Sep. 29. Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

President Trump removes his mask upon return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Oct. 5 after spending three days hospitalized for the coronavirus. Win McNamee / Getty Images

President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett leaves for a lunch break during her Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing on Oct. 12. Greg Nash / The Hill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) gives a thumbs-up to photographers after the nomination vote of judge Amy Coney Barrett to be a Supreme Court Justice on Oct. 26. Greg Nash / The Hill

People gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 7 with signs, flags and champagne to celebrate former Vice President Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump in the presidential election. Bonnie Cash / The Hill

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris react as confetti falls in Wilmington, Del., on Nov. 7 after being declared the winners of the presidential election. Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Rep.-elect Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) arrives to Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12 for new member orientation for incoming House freshmen of the 117th session of Congress. Greg Nash / The Hill

President Trump supporters gather to protest in Freedom Plaza for the Million MAGA march on Nov. 14. Julia Nikhinson / for The Hill

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters to discuss voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 19. Greg Nash / The Hill

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) plays Christmas music in the Hart Atrium on Dec. 16. Bonnie Cash / The Hill

Vice President Pence receives the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 18. Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

